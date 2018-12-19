Calais Campbell believes several Jaguars teammates deserved Pro Bowl consideration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When the Pro Bowl rosters were announced Tuesday, cornerback Jalen Ramsey was the only Jaguar named to the AFC team.

A day later, defensive end Calais Campbell, who made the Pro Bowl last year, said several of his Jaguars' teammates deserved more consideration.

"It's an individual award, and our team losing a lot of games meant there wouldn't be many guys going," Campbell said. "I did have some hope, though, because I felt that I played fairly well this year at times, but it's a league based off stats and numbers and wins, and that's the number one thing that mattered. I'm happy to see Jalen go. He had an incredible year."

Among the players Campbell mentioned by name were defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and free safety Tashaun Gipson. Campbell himself also deserved a closer look.

There are two main reasons Campbell was left off: the Jaguars record and Campbell's sack numbers.

With the Jaguars' 4-10 record, they were not going to get the same kind of consideration the team did last year, when the Jaguars stood at 10-4 at this point in the year.

Last season, Campbell had 14.5 sacks through week 14. So far this year, he has eight sacks. While Campbell has played very well against the run this year, there are nine players in the AFC with more sacks, typically a leading indicator for Pro Bowl consideration by defensive ends.

"It's a passing league," Campbell said. "Stuffing the run is important, but I like to think I can do it all, pass rush and stuff the run. I take pride in being a complete player."

As for the other Jaguars Pro Bowl candidates, Ngakoue's seven sacks are second on the team, however, he is among the league leaders in quarterback pressures and is tied for the AFC lead in quarterback hits.

"Yan's pressure numbers are in the top three in the league, it's just that his sack numbers are down. It's tough," Campbell said.

Like Ngakoue, Gipson has been productive, but not as productive as last season. After intercepting four passes a year ago, Gipson has only one interception in 2018.

"Gipson always plays well, comes to work every day," Campbell said. "We just haven't played a complete game this years. That's what has cost us.

Another Jaguars player who deserved consideration is kicker Josh Lambo. Lambo has made 19 of 21 field goal attempts and set the Jaguars' record for consecutive field goals made with 24 dating back to last year.

There is still a chance for some Jaguars to make it to Orlando as alternates if other AFC players cannot play due to injury or participation in the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.