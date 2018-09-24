Campbell: Good teams don't lose two in a row

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A grind is the best way to describe the 16-week NFL schedule. At times it's overwhelming to look at the season as a whole, which is why Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone emphasizes splitting the year into four, four-game quarters.

Following Sunday’s loss to the Titans, Jacksonville has a 2-1 record. A win this week against the New Jets would put them at 3-1 following the first quarter of the season. The Jaguars know the difference between going 3-1 and 2-2 is huge.

“It’s the difference between a great start and an average start,” said Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson on Monday. “Hopefully we can go 3-1, that’s what we’re shooting for but we’ve got a good team in front of us.”

In order to reach that goal the Jaguars have to first avoid back-to-back losses. Last season Jacksonville went 3-1 in games immediately following a loss. Falling to Tennessee at home stings but the Jaguars are focused on their long term goals.

“The goal is to win enough games to win your division and have a chance at the playoffs,” said defensive lineman Calais Campbell. “You do that by breaking the schedule down into quarters. Having a record of 3-1 each quarter will put you in position to go to the playoffs. At the end of the day you just have to move on and grade the tape. We’ve got to get this next game. Good teams don’t lose two in a row.”

