Can Bortles repeat recent London success?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Blake Bortles has been very bad in the Jaguars last three games. We’re talking eight turnovers compared to only two touchdowns bad. The good news is Jacksonville is headed to London this week.

Bortles has been highly successful in his last three games at Wembley Stadium. It should come as no surprise that the Jaguars are 3-0 in their last three games across the pond.

In those three wins the Jaguars are averaging 36 points. In those games Bortles has produced the following numbers:

2015 vs. Buffalo Bills: 13-29, 182 yards, 2 TD, INT

2016 vs. Indianapolis Colts: 19-33, 207, 2 TD

2017 vs. Baltimore Ravens: 20-31, 244, 4 TD

After being benched last Sunday, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone announced on Monday that Bortles will remain their starting quarterback.

After Sunday’s loss to Houston, Telvin Smith said he couldn't wait to see Bortles bounce back.

Following a community event at Ribault High School on Tuesday, fellow linebacker Myles Jack shared the same confidence in Bortles.

“We’ve seen Blake come through plenty of times,” said Jack. “Three weeks ago against New England everybody was saying what a great quarterback he is. That’s just how it goes, it’s a week to week basis. That’s how the league works. I’ve got full confidence in him. He’ll come back ready to go. It will be a good one in London.”

