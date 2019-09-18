Improvements coming to TIAA Bank Field following Jaguars home opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Following the home opening game, the Jaguars' director of public relations has announced some changes and improvements you'll notice around TIAA Bank Field.

Tad Dickman announced the changes on Twitter, saying they were made in response to feedback received after the game.

Among the changes, Dickman said additional entry points will be created and more metal detectors will be installed. There will also be more staff members at the gates and ticket scanners.

Recently, the Jaguars said fans reported issues with their digital tickets on their phones as they were being scanned at the stadium entrance. The issues were reported before the Jaguars took on the Kansas City Chiefs.

To avoid future problems, temporary shade structures will be placed at each entry point. The Jaguars say that should improve digital ticket scanning in bright sunlight.

When it comes to helping fans beat the heat, each ticketed guest is now allowed to bring one commercially branded and sealed plastic bottle of water. It must be 16.9 ounces or less.

The water bottle policy was introduced before Sunday's scorcher of a home game against the Chiefs. Feels-like temperatures inside the stadium reached an estimated 100 degrees.

In addition, misting fans will be placed outside of the gates on hot days.

