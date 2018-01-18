City hosts celebration ahead of Jaguars' AFC Championship game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the hometown team one win from a trip to the Super Bowl, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry wants fans to join him Friday for a rally at City Hall.

He's asking everyone to get decked out in Jaguars gear and show up from 3-4 p.m. Friday for a "Duval vs. All Y'all" celebration.

Fans will be joined by the mayor, City Council members, Jaxson de Ville, The ROAR and Jax Pack.

The rally will be inside Council Chambers at 117 W. Duval St.

Jacksonville heads to New England this weekend to take on the Patriots in Sunday's AFC Championship game.

