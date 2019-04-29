Commentary | Jaguars' draft high points should outweigh reaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars draft had some big moments--and some picks that left me scratching my head. Overall, however, the draft has the potential to be a major plus for the team. Here's why:

In every draft, there are tiers of players. Those tiers rarely match up up with rounds. In other words, there are not 32 equally talented players who will all go in the first round. Those tiers tend to be smaller earlier in the draft. In this draft, there were four elite players, maybe a dozen very, very good players in the next tier, then maybe 25-30 in the next tier. With only one pick in each of the first two rounds, the Jaguars drafted a player from the first tier-pass rusher Josh Allen-and the second tier-right tackle Juwaan Taylor. That's a rare feat.

It happened to the Jaguars once before, in 2016, when they selected Jalen Ramsey with the fifth overall pick, then had Myles Jack fall to them in the second round. In both cases, the Jaguars traded up to get the player they wanted in the second round. Ramsey has played like an elite player in his short career, and Jack has certainly been worthy of his selection spot.

If Allen becomes a Pro Bowl pass rusher and Taylor becomes a very good starter with the potential to make a Pro Bowl (roughly the same level we've seen from Ramsey and Jack so far), this draft will be considered a home run.

That being said, there are some draft picks that I'm not as sold on. Using a third-round pick on an undersized linebacker from Murray State has me wondering. Especially considering nobody expected Quincy Williams to be drafted, including himself. Williams didn't attend the combine and didn't hold a pro day workout. NFL.com didn't have a grade on him and only said that Williams "likely needs time in a developmental league." The Jaguars think overwise. General manager Dave Caldwell said he'll contribute on special teams right away and calls Williams a "tremendous athlete with speed and explosion. It’s kind of what our defense is built on.”

The other pick that attracted plenty of attention is one I like quite a bit. In the sixth round, the Jaguars selected Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew. Some wanted the Jaguars to use the pick on a wide receiver or safety. But the selection of the mustachioed quarterback perfectly fits with my theory of drafting a quarterback every year until you know you have your guy. Yes, the Jaguars signed Nick Foles to an $88 million contract, but the backups aren't exactly future stars. With Cody Kessler, Tanner Lee and Alex McGough on the roster, the Jaguars certainly can use some competition behind Foles and Minshew has a great reputation as a winner and a guy with a great mind for the game. That's exactly what you want out of a rookie backup.

I don't expect Josh Oliver, the tight end picked in the third round from San Jose State, or fifth-round pick RyQuell Armstead, the Temple running back, to be major contributors, but they should provide depth on offense. And if Oliver winds up winning the starting tight end job, that would make this draft a huge win for the Jaguars. The seventh-round pick, Dontavius Russell, started all four years on the defensive line at Auburn. That's a good pedigree for a guy who went with the 235th pick of the draft.

In team history, the Jaguars have only drafted 15 players who have gone on to make at least one Pro Bowl. This weekend, they drafted at least two with the chance to increase that number. The Jaguars' draft gets an "A" from me.

