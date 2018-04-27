Commentary: Bryan's selection sends message about Jaguars' identity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tom Coughlin said that the Jaguars selection of Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan was all about one thing: value.

The Jaguars say that they had Bryan as the highest remaining player on their board. Truth be told, nobody selects a player in the first round that they have graded lower than the spot in which he is picked.

So what was it about Bryan that stood out?

He's strong, tough, athletic. And Coughlin had to like the fact that Bryan's father is a former Navy Seal.

The upside? Big, tough, strong, athletic players don't grow on trees. But there are questions. He only started one year. When I asked general manager Dave Caldwell about it, he said that it didn't worry him because the players ahead of him, Jonathan Bullard and Caleb Brantley, were both good who were drafted in the NFL. Brantley was a sixth-round pick of the Browns last year and Bullard went in the third round to the Bears the year before.

Whether the pick is a good one will depend on how productive Bryan is as a pro. The pick itself tells us a lot about what the Jaguars think of their current roster. In short, they think this a team that filled all of the significant holes in free agency, freeing them up to pick a player they think is talented enough to make a difference on the strongest position group on the team, the defensive line.

Bryan joins a group that includes Pro Bowl picks Calais Campbell, Yannick Ngakoue and Malik Jackson, plus Dante Fowler, who had his best season in 2017. Then there are Marcel Dareus and Abry Jones. It's a talented and productive bunch. The fact that the Jaguars drafted him, surprised Bryan.

"I thought there was no way the Jaguars were going to pick (me)," Bryan said. "You already have a bunch of Pro Bowlers and great players, so I was like, 'Well, they're definitely not picking me.' Then (the Jaguars) called. It was awesome."

Did the Jaguars need another defensive tackle? Not right away. This pick, in some ways, is as much about the future as it is about the immediate impact. He will be expected to be a part of the rotation, but in many ways, he is a luxury pick.

Perhaps his most impressive game came against Texas A&M when the Aggies offensive line couldn't consistently stop him. Bryan was credited with 1.5 sacks and seven tackles in the game.

Among the players the Jaguars passed on at No. 29 include powerful UTEP guard Will Hernandez, versatile Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams, Iowa center James Daniels and Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson.

