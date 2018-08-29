Coughlin, Marrone still focused on Super Bowl goal as season kickoff approaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One day before the final preseason game of the year, the Jaguars held their annual Back to Football luncheon with the team's top brass speaking about their focus on winning a Super Bowl.

Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin and head coach Doug Marrone spoke about the team's ultimate goal--one from which they aren't backing down. They also referenced the team-first concept they try to inject in everything they do.

"If you are going to do something, or you're going to say something and the only one who is going to benefit is yourself, then shut up," Marrone said. "For us, it;s about team. We're constantly monitoring and trying to do a better job. We still have a long way to go with that. That's something that we work on continuously each and every day to make sure the players understand."

Coughlin, who won two Super Bowls as the head coach of the New York Giants, underscored the team-first philosophy that he believes in.

"Individuals play games, teams win championships. That's basically what it's all about," Coughlin said. "I remember Michael Strahan, who played for me in New York, a Hall of Famer, saying, 'You know, I was defensive player of the year, I broke the all-time sack record, but none of these things came even close to being part of a team that went forward and won the world championship.' That's what we're all here for."

General manager Dave Caldwell also addressed the crowd. Two awards were presented to Jaguars players.

Fullback Tommy Bohanon was presented with the National Pop Warner Humanitarian Award for his work with the youth football organization in his hometown of Ft. Myers, Florida.

"Growing up where I grew up, there's such a huge poverty line," Bohanon said. "I think It's over 60 percent of people that are from where I'm from are still below the poverty line. So being able to give back and do everything I can for my community as well as the Jacksonville community, it's very special."

Quarterback Blake Bortles was awarded the Jaguars Community Award for his work through his foundation.

"It's an honor to get this. There's so many guys in this room and in our locker room that are more than able to receive this award. Guys do such a good job in the community and fundraising in charitable things," Bortles said. "So, it's an honor to do this, not only here in Jacksonville, but back in everybody's hometowns trying to make as much of a positive impact and difference as we all can, you know, using the platform that we have."

The Jaguars open the regular season Sept. 9 at the New York Giants.



