Countdown to Training Camp '18: Abry Jones

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In the last five years the Jaguars roster has experienced a complete makeover. Defensive tackle Abry Jones and long-snapper Carson Tinker are the only players remaining from the 2013 season.

Position: Defensive Tackle

2017 Stats: 31 tackles, sack, forced fumble and six passes defended

2018 Projection: In a room full of leaders and outspoken personalities, Jones is typically the one who gives pregame speeches to the defensive line each Sunday.

At 6-foot-4, 318-pounds, Jones is huge and will continue to be asked to stuff the run on first and second downs. The former Georgia Bulldog is very agile for a man that size, which is reflected by the six passes defended which led the defensive line.

In 2018 he will continue to share snaps at defensive tackle with both Malik Jackson and Marcell Dareus. Doing so allows all three players to stay fresh.

Jones tells Black and Teal he wants Jaguars defense line to be widely recognized as the best in the NFL:

“We made a lot of headway last year, but no one talked about us being the best d-line in the league. They said we were one of the best. But we want to just be the best.”

#Jags Calais Campbell & Abry Jones putting pressure on the OL. Campbell with the sack. Hat & hands! #SacksAndStats pic.twitter.com/xO3I42UAkE — DLineVids (@DLineVids) September 10, 2017

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.