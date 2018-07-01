Countdown to Training Camp '18: A.J. Cann

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four of the five spots on the Jaguars offensive line are spoken for. Left tackle Cam Robinson, left guard Andrew Norwell, center Brandon Linder and right tackle Jeremey Parnell are all expected to start at their respective positions. Heading into training camp right guard is the biggest question the Jaguars have on offense.

Position: Right Guard

Key stat: Over the last three seasons Cann has played 45 games (44 starts)

2018 Projection: Cann is a three year starter at right guard and will likely retain that position when the jaguars take on the New York Giants in week one.

For most of the off-season program, Cann worked out on the side while still recovering from an undisclosed injury. Competition is something that Doug Marrone and Tom Coughlin swear by. Josh Walker, Chris Reed and rookie Will Richardson will have a chance to push Cann for his starting role.

According to Pro Football Focus, Cann was ranked the 37th best offensive guard in the NFL last season.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on the right guard competition and how he thought A.J. Cann played last season:

“I think overall I look at A.J. – and I’m sure he would say the same thing – he would like to play better. He has the ability to do that, and we feel like he has been in there for a while now. We are looking forward to him getting back on the field. He is rehabbing and getting ready to get back on the field, and he is working hard. At the same point, we have other players and see if they can play or not.”

