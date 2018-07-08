Countdown to Training Camp '18: Brandon Linder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Last season the Jaguars offensive line paved the way for Jacksonville to lead the NFL in rushing. Center Brandon Linder is a big reason why they were so productive. Linder isn’t just a mauler in the run-game. He didn’t allow a single sack in 444 pass-block snaps.

Position: Center

2017 Stats: ProFootball Focus rated Linder the 4th best center in the NFL last season

2018 Projection: Last year Linder was flanked by inconsistent play at both right and left guard. It’s hard for an individual on the offensive line to stand out when all five players aren’t on one accord. The fact Linder was able to play at such high level in spite of what was around him shows why he’s so respected within the Jaguars organization.

This offseason the Jaguars made a major upgrade at left guard by adding Andrew Norwell. That gives Jacksonville a pair of elite interior lineman. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Linder have a Pro Bowl type season in 2018.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on how Linder has grown over the past year:

“I think that one of the things is that there’s much communication going on. It’s not a knock on what has happened before, but I think we just have more verbal players now. They are verbally more in tune to making sure that everybody is on the same page and doing it. I think he’s done a good job.”

