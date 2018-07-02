Countdown to Training Camp '18: Calais Campbell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If Calais Campbell is better in 2018 than he was last season, in a couple of years we’ll be talking about him being the first defensive player named to Pride of the Jaguars. That’s how good he was in 2017. As a free agent he came in and set a new franchise record with 14.5 sacks, was a Pro-Bowler and 1st team All-Pro selection.

Position: Defensive End

2017 Stats: 67 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and a fumble return for a touchdown

2018 Projection: It will be hard for Campbell to replicate what he did a year ago. His presence single handedly changed the outlook for the entire Jaguars defense.

In pass rushing situations opposing teams have to pick their poison. If Campbell draws a double-team that means that Malik Jackson, Yannick Ngakoue and Dante Fowler could all have one-on-one opportunities. The Jaguars feel great about their ability to win those individual battles.

In 2018 it wouldn't’t be a surprise to see the Jaguars reduce Campbell’s number of snaps. Jacksonville already had one of the deepest defensive lines in the NFL and that was before they added Taven Bryan with their first round pick in April’s NFL Draft.

Calais Campbell on if there are any negatives the Jaguars having so much depth along the defensive line:

“No, I wouldn’t say that because we like to start fast, from the first play of the game. You don’t have to wait to get into a rhythm. You really want to come out right away, and every defensive lineman has that mentality. If they get 10 reps, all 10 should be quality reps. Obviously you want to stand the guy up and some other stuff in the pass rush, but as far as wreaking havoc, there’s no downside there. Having depth is definitely a benefit. The only downside is you might not be able to make as many stats numbers-wise, but we’re going to win a lot of games and you can trade wins for stats every day of the week.”

