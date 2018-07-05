Countdown to Training Camp '18: Corey Grant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It would be hard to find a player on the Jaguars roster that can get from point A to point B, faster than Corey Grant. He’s a threat to go the distance every time he touches the ball and could see a bigger role on offense in 2018.

Position: Running Back

2017 Stats: 30 rushes, 248 yards and two touchdowns

2018 Projection: Last year Grant had a total of 33 touches (rushing attempts/catches) during the regular season. That number should double in 2018.

Leonard Fournette’s physical running style isn’t sustainable for 16-regular season games and the playoffs. To help lessen some of that load the Jaguars could give more touches to Grant and T.J. Yeldon.

In the AFC Championship game against New England the Jaguars were able to catch the Patriots off guard with a couple of screen passes to Grant. He actually finished second on the team with 59 receiving yards in the loss. That’s just one example of ways the Jaguars can get the ball in Grant’s hands on more of a regular basis.

Grant has also been a kick returner in the past and could fill that role in 2018 as well.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on who he thinks will be the primary back for Leonard Fournette:

“You have ‘little Corey’ [Grant] running all over the place. It is a really good backfield right now. I am excited. That is another group that you know you are excited to see where they are going to go. For me, I want to be sure to keep all three [Fournette, Grant and T.J. Yeldon] of them as fresh as possible. It is a long season, and we like to run the ball. You definitely want to get the ball in all three of those guys hands.”

