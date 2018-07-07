Countdown to Training Camp '18: Dawuane Smoot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As a rookie Dawuane Smoot played behind All-Pro defensive end Calais Campbell. In a limited amount of snaps he displayed the ability to force quarterback pressures.

Position: Defensive End

2017 Stats: 20 tackles, 2 tackles for loss

2018 Projection: Smoot missed the entire off-season program due to an undisclosed injury. In 2018 the former third round pick will have to fight for playing time. The Jaguars selected defensive lineman Taven Bryan in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. With Smoot injured the Jaguars took a look at Bryan backing up Campbell at strong-side defensive end.

Jacksonville has one of the deepest defensive lines in the entire NFL. During training camp Smoot will have to impress the defensive coaches in order to carve out a role.

Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash on the depth they have on defense:

“We were able to develop the depth on our team. I think that is very important. Last year, we were very fortunate to stay healthy. Knock on wood, hopefully we can again. But our job is to develop those young guys so that when they do get a chance to go in there on game day, we don’t miss a beat.”

FILM ROOM: Dawuane Smoot has the potential to be the defensive end of the future for the #Jaguars https://t.co/zCfeMzzte3 pic.twitter.com/FaJsPK702z — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) July 2, 2018

