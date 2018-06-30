Countdown to Training Camp '18: Dede Westbrook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Historically wide receiver has been one of the hardest position on offense for rookies to make an instant impact. That transition became even more difficult for Dede Westbrook, who missed the first 10 weeks of his rookie season due to a sports hernia injury. By the time he returned, Keelan Cole had already established a role within the Jaguars offense. Now that he's fully healthy, Westbrook as the opportunity to 'Go Crazy" in his sophomore season.

Position: Wide Receiver

2017 Stats: 27 catches, 339 yards and a touchdown

2018 Projection: Marqise Lee and Donte Moncrief are penciled in to start at receiver. Although the Jaguars don’t have a traditional No. 1 receiver, what they do have is depth.

The No. 3 receiver position could be filled by combination of Westbrook, Cole or rookie D.J. Chark. On any given Sunday any of the Jaguars top five receivers could lead them in yards.

Last season six of Westbrook’s 27 catches went for 20-yards or more. He’s proven the ability to make big plays and will be given ample opportunity to do so in 2018. There’s also a chance that Westbrook could get a look at punt returner.

Jaguars WR coach Keenan McCardell on Dede Westbrook:

“I have been impressed with Dede from day one. A lot of competition [at] receiver. Some people kind of fold the tent with competition. He is a guy that steps up. He is playing well, he is playing fast. People don’t realize he is healthy. He came off sports hernia surgery right into starting for us. It is not that easy to come off sports hernia and then play at a high level and have to start and have to make plays. This year, he has gotten some rest and healed up. You can see his quickness. His hands are there and it’s been fun.”

