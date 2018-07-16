Countdown to Training Camp '18: Jalen Ramsey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As a rookie Jalen Ramsey proved that he was the right selection as the No. 5 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. During his sophomore campaign the Jaguars cornerback became a bonafide superstar.

The NFL Network recently ranked Ramsey No. 17 in their annual Top 100 players list. There’s no question Ramsey feels he deserves to be higher on that list but he was the top rated cornerback. The former Florida State Seminole also received a 97 overall in Madden 19.

Position: Cornerback

2017 Stats: 63 tackles and 4 interceptions

2018 Projection: Entering year No. 3 Ramsey is already widely regarded as one of if not the best cornerback in the NFL. He skipped the voluntary part of the Jaguars off-season program but as expected reported in shape and looked great during mandatory minicamp.

One of the reasons Ramsey could even be better in 2018 is that he’s 100% healthy going into this season. As a rookie he was coming off a knee injury and had core surgery last offseason.

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is arguably the top pass catcher in the NFL and he recently told the NFL Network that Ramsey is his favorite cornerback to go up against. One thing Ramsey prides himself on is respect from his teammates and the other top players in the NFL.

At the rate Ramsey is progressing it wouldn’t be a stretch to see him win a Defensive Player of the Year award in the near future.

Ramsey on what he can do that is better than what he has already done:

“A lot. I can do a lot. I can always improve. I have not had a perfect game yet since I’ve been in the NFL. That is always the goal – having a perfect game and being as successful as I can be however it is. [We] have a lot of good receivers on the schedule this year. I am going to have really tough tasks throughout the weeks, so it is just being prepared as best as I can.”

