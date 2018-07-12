Countdown to Training Camp '18: Jermey Parnell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Running the football is something the Jaguars pride themselves on. Last season they led the NFL in rushing. However Jacksonville’s offensive line also did a good job of protecting quarterback Blake Bortles, who was sacked a career low 23 times. In 2017 right tackle Jermey Parnell turned in his best season since joining the Jaguars in 2015.

Position: Offensive tackle

2017 key stat: According to Pro Football Focus Parnell didn’t allow a single sack in 448 pass-blocking snaps

2018 Projection: Parnell plays with a nasty streak that teams love to see in their offensive lineman. In 2016 his future in Jacksonville was in question after he committed 16 penalties. That number dropped all the way down to just three in 2017. Parnell will turn 32-years-old later this month and is someone that several of the younger offensive lineman seek out for advice.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on how veterans have bridged the age gap with younger players:

“Our older players have taken a little bit better ownership of trying to help them. The other day for example I saw Jermey Parnell talking and helping Will Richardson. You start seeing things like that. At least for me, you can’t ask a player to do that, but when you see that happening, it is a good thing. Now, is that going to equate to wins during the year? I don’t know. I think we’re able to do things at a better level than we were able to do them before. You hope that can continue through and it shows up on Sundays when you play.”

The @Jaguars offensive line looks pretty impressive heading into 2018! pic.twitter.com/yDzqi9FNth — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) June 15, 2018

