Countdown to Training Camp '18: Leonard Fournette

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In only 13 games last season Leonard Fournette had over 1,000 yards on the ground. The yards didn’t come easy. Opposing defenses often stacked the box with as many as nine defenders.

Every team says they want to have a balanced offense. Having Fournette in the backfield allowed Jacksonville to actually reach that goal. In 2017 the Jaguars had 527 passes and 527 rushes.

Position: Running Back

2017 Stats: 268 carries, 1,040 yards and 9 touchdowns

2018 Projection: Fournette rarely shies away from contact. In 2018 the Jaguars would like to see him avoid more tackles instead of attempting to run every defender over.

Last season Fournette’s playing weight was around 235 pounds and his plan for 2018 is to play in the 225 range. Speed certainly wasn’t an issue during Fournette’s rookie season. His breakaway ability was very evident with long runs against the Steelers and Rams. But outside of those big plays the former LSU running back only had two other runs that went for at least 20 yards. Playing at a lighter weight could allow Fournette to see an increase in that number.

Jacksonville upgraded the offensive line this off-season by adding All-Pro left guard Andrew Norwell. That addition should lead to bigger holes for Fournette to run through. As a rookie he averaged 3.9 yards per carry and the Jaguars would love to get that number closer to five during Fournette’s sophomore season.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on what he wants to see from Leonard Fournette this season:

“I would say consistency. Consistency is the biggest thing. We always preach efficiency, efficiency. I think as a young player getting to this level and then he really ran hard and did a really good job. But I think to me, he almost took sometimes too many hits. I think understanding the system and understanding how we are trying to attack – the more he can understand that, the more he is going to be able to protect himself and get more out of each run play.”

