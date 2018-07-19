Countdown to Training Camp '18: Malik Jackson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Making bold predictions is nothing new for Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson. On Wednesday he told TMZ sports that Jacksonville was going to go 16-0 in 2018.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked the Jaguars as the second best pass-rushing unit in the NFL (Only trailing the Super Champion Philadelphia Eagles). Jackson is one of the leaders on the most talented position group on the Jaguars roster.

Position: Defensive tackle

2017 Stats: 39 tackles, 8 sacks and 4 forced fumbles

2018 Projection: The Jaguars pass rush was scary good in 2017 and they can be even better in 2018. Jackson had a career high eight sacks last season and was named to his first Pro Bowl.

By adding Marcell Dareus mid-way through last season the Jaguars were able to free up some of Jackson’s run stopping responsibilities and let him focus on getting after the quarterback.

This year Jacksonville added rookie Taven Bryan to an already loaded defensive line. Bryan will be able to spell Jackson in spots which should keep the 28-year-old fresh, late in the fourth quarter of games.

Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash on what Malik Jackson did well last year and what he can build on:

“The biggest thing I think with our whole unit is that we have to have consistency down in and down out. He did a really nice job affecting the quarterback. He had some good numbers pressuring the quarterback, sacking the quarterback. As the season went on, he got better and better versus the run. I know that is a big point of emphasis. Each person has three things they did well and three things they need to improve on. Versus the run consistently for him is the thing that he will improve on. He is doing a nice job so far.”

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.