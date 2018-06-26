Countdown to Training Camp '18: Marqise Lee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In 2014 the Jaguars drafted Marqise Lee, Allen Robinson and brought in Allen Hurns as an undrafted free agent. Of that trio only Lee remains. In March the Jaguars re-signed Lee to a 4-year, $38-million contract.

Position: Wide Receiver

2017 Stats: 56 catches, 702 yards and three touchdowns

2018 Projection: Heading into this season Lee and Donte Moncrief are the likely starters at wide receiver. Although the Jaguars don’t have a true No. 1 receiver, what they do have is depth at the position. Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and D.J. Chark are all talented but young and Lee will be counted on to be the leader of that position group.

In 2017 Lee became a reliable target for quarterback Blake Bortles. The two connected on several short to intermediate crossing patterns, which was reflected in Lee’s 12.5 yards per reception.

Although Lee has the speed to stretch the field that’s not something he’s been asked to do a lot of during his time in Jacksonville. Of his 56 catches last season only six went for 20-yards or more.

One issue that’s plagued Lee is drops. Over the past two seasons his 12 drops are tied for third most in the NFL.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Marqise Lee being a leader:

“I think having a guy like Marqise [Lee] in there that went through it all year – a guy like Keelan [Cole]. Keelan and Dede [Westbrook], they are still young, but you look at a guy like Marqise that has been through the ringer and had the success. He really takes it upon himself to let everybody know, ‘Hey we come out here and we run. We work.”

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.