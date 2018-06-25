Countdown to Training Camp '18: Myles Jack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Just a reminder, Myles Jack wasn’t down. The play illustrated in the above photo is one that will go down in Jaguars history. Had officials not blown the whistle, stopping Jack from returning a fumble for a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots, it’s very likely that Jacksonville not New England would’ve played in February’s Super Bowl against the Eagles. The play has become so infamous that there’s now a beer to go along with it.

That was one of several huge plays that Jack made during his sophomore season. Heading into year No. 3, Jack will now take over as the full-time linebacker following the retirement of Paul Posluszny.

Position: Middle linebacker

2017 Stats: 90 tackles, 2 sacks, 81-yard fumble return for touchdown

2018 Projection: As a rookie Jack rarely saw the field as the Jaguars strong side linebacker. Last season he played strong side linebacker in Jacksonville’s base 4-3 defense but joined Telvin Smith in nickel situations, which the Jaguars played for nearly 70-percent of their defensive snaps.

In 2018, Jack will take over as the full-time middle linebacker. It won’t be a huge adjustment because he called the defensive plays last year. Jack was at his best during last season’s playoffs. In three games he had a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.

Although Jack was limited (due to an undisclosed injury/medical issue) during most of the off-season program, the expectation is that he should be full-go when Training Camp starts in late July.

Jaguars defensive backs coach Perry Fewell on how Myles Jack’s coverage ability helps the secondary:

“You look at that AFC Championship game, his ability to play the run and then on the play action pass be able and go back and cover a speed receiver, cover a tight end to cover up some of the zones that we have and flash in those zones when we are sometimes out of position. Myles makes up for a lot of our inadequacies in the back row. He is just like a DB. He is a member of the family, he and Telvin [Smith]. We love both of those guys because they do cover up a lot of our inadequacies back there.”

