Countdown to Training Camp '18: Tashaun Gipson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In 2016 Tashaun Gipson didn’t have much of an impact in his first season with the Jaguars. A big reason why is because in Gus Bradley’s defensive scheme, Gipson’s job was to play in the deep middle part of the field and often lined up 15-20 yards off the line of scrimmage.

In 2017 Gipson’s role was much more diverse and he was able to be more of the play maker the Jaguars envisioned when he was brought over from the Cleveland Browns.

Position: Free Safety

2017 Stats: 64 tackles, 4 interceptions, 7 passes defended and a fumble recovery

2018 Projection: Technically speaking Gipson plays free safety. However the Jaguars view Gipson and strong safety Barry Church as interchangeable. Last season Gipson was moved all over the field, whether that was in the box or in the deep middle of the field.

Gipson was limited during the off-season program due to an undisclosed injury but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. The Jaguars added former Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. It will be interesting to see if the Jaguars have a couple of defensive packages where Gipson, Church and Harrison are all on the field at once.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on if Tashaun Gipson is just now hitting his peak:

“I hope he continues to get better. I saw him play extremely well for us last year. I thought a lot of times on our team, right, wrong or indifferent the focus goes out to other players and then sometimes from my standpoint there [is a player who] is really not getting his due. I just want to make sure I make everyone aware of it and Gippy was in that case. Like I said before, the Pro Bowl came out and people always ask what I do and we call the players, but the first person I called was Gip and said, ‘Hey listen, I know this didn’t turn out like you wanted it, but I appreciate what you do for the team. I know it probably doesn’t matter, but in my mind I thought you should have been someone who was up for that.”

