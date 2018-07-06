Countdown to Training Camp '18: Telvin Smith

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Last month Telvin Smith checked in at No. 67 on the NFL’s Top 100 list. In 2017 he was one of only three players in the NFL with at least 100 tackles and three interceptions. His 447 career tackles are the most by a Jaguars player in his first four seasons in team history.

Position: Outside Linebacker

2017 Stats: 102 tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 fumbles recovered and a fumble forced

2018 Projection: What makes Smith such a dominant force is that he may be the fastest linebacker in the NFL running east to west, but he’s also strong enough where teams can’t run right at him either.

Smith has been outspoken since the moment he stepped in the Jaguars locker room. The blow of losing Paul Posluszny to retirement is lessened by the fact Smith instantly becomes the Jaguars leader in their linebacker room.

The former Florida State product was one of the best outside linebackers in the NFL last season and there’s no reason to think that will change in 2018.

Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash on Telvin Smith taking on more of a leadership role:

“I think where you see Telvin really mature is obviously with the loss of ‘Poz’ [Paul Posluszny], that leadership in that room. You see him taking extra time working with the younger guys regardless if it is Blair [Brown] all the way down to some rookies. You have really seen him mature within his leadership within the group.”

