Countdown to Training Camp '18: T.J. Yeldon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After leading the Jaguars in rushing in 2015 and 2016, T.J. Yeldon struggled to find a role early in the 2017 season. Injuries were partly the reason. Yeldon missed the final two games of the preseason with a hamstring injury and that could be what kept him out of the regular season opener against the Texans.

Position: Running Back

2017 Stats: 49 rushes, 253 yards and two touchdowns

2018 Projection: Following the Indianapolis game, Yeldon split time with Chris Ivory as the backup for Leonard Fournette. Now that Ivory is no longer on the roster, Yeldon will likely take over as the primary No. 2 running back.

This season Yeldon will be competing for touches (carries and receptions) with fellow back up running back Corey Grant. The two of them could see a combined five to 12 touches per game.

Yeldon is by far the Jaguars best pass protector at running back and is expected to be on the field in third and long situations.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on who what role T.Y Yeldon and Corey Grant will have this season as the backups for Leonard Fournette:

“T.J.’s [Yeldon] intelligence level is off the charts and his ability to run the ball – that is really, really improving. You can see more explosion start to come from him. Just his ability to pass protect and be able to catch the ball from the backfield. Then, you have ‘little Corey’ [Grant] running all over the place. It is a really good backfield right now. I am excited. That is another group that you know you are excited to see where they are going to go. For me, I want to be sure to keep all three of them as fresh as possible. It is a long season, and we like to run the ball. You definitely want to get the ball in all three of those guys hands.”

