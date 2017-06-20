Countdown to Training Camp: A.J. Cann

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It may only be June but trying to figure out the Jaguars starting combination of offensive lineman is like playing a game of musical chairs. Offensive guard A.J. Cann has started on the right side for each of his first two seasons in the NFL. Where he will play in 2017 remains to be seen.

Based on his play during the 2016 season, Pro Football Focus graded out Cann as the No. 57 guard out of 77 qualifiers. During organized team activities the Jaguars had Cann also spend time at left guard, where he started 51 games at South Carolina.

Position: Offensive guard

2016 Stats: Started all 16 games at right guard and played every single offensive snap (1,112).

2017 Projection: Whether Cann lines up at left or right guard largely depends on where the Jaguars decide to place Brandon Linder. After playing center last season Linder spent time during OTA’s at right guard, where he began his career with the Jaguars. If the Jaguars decide to leave Linder at center, Cann would likely return to right guard.

From the locker room:

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on A.J. Cann:

“I think A.J. took a lot of heat last year. I am not going to get in to whether he played better or [worse] or whatever. In my opinion, A.J. is a good enough player to play in the NFL. He has done a lot of good things. He has a long way to go, but he has great potential to do that. I think he can play winning football for us.”

