Countdown to Training Camp: Austin Seferian-Jenkins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One thing quarterback Blake Bortles has never had through his first four seasons is a tight end that is a consistent threat in the passing game. Last season Jaguars tight ends Marcedes Lewis, James O'Shaughnessy and Ben Koyack combined for 43 catches. Austin Seferian-Jenkins is coming off a career season in 2017 and should provide an upgrade at that position.

Position: Tight End

2017 Stats (With New York Jets): 50 receptions for 357 receiving yards and three touchdowns

2018 Projection: This off-season the Jaguars signed Seferian-Jenkins to a 2-year, $11 million deal. He is expected to immediately step in as the starting tight end. At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds he provides Bortles with a huge target in the passing game. However Jenkins doesn’t want to be known simply as a pass catcher. He said that his goal is to be the best run blocking/pass catching TE in the NFL.

One interesting fact about Seferian-Jenkins is that he told News4Jax that the reason he signed with Jacksonville was because of their dominant defense. He said that going up against the best defense in the NFL every day in practice, will make him ever better on Sunday’s.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on how much Austin Seferian-Jenkins receiving ability opens up the offense:

“His desire and want is great. Then, you add in his size and his speed and ability to block, which I think has been something that has been really exciting to see from him. The more guys you can get on the field that you feel can make a play and that Blake can sit back there and trust, the more excited you are going to be. The more opportunities we are going to have to be efficient and get big plays. He definitely adds another dimension.”

Not sure how often this happens around the league, but #Jaguars QB Blake Bortles says TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins meets with the QB room during special teams periods to get extra time together. pic.twitter.com/oOMXSVrkHJ — Phillip Heilman (@phillip_heilman) June 14, 2018

