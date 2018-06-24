Countdown to Training Camp: Cam Robinson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Prior to last year the Jaguars hadn’t had any consistency at left tackle since Eugene Monroe was traded to the Baltimore Ravens, four games into the 2013 season. Cam Robinson has brought stability to Blake Bortles’ blind side.

Position: Left Tackle

2017 Highlights: Made 15 starts in the regular season was named to the NFL.com All-Rookie team

2018 Projection: Playing next to an All-Pro in Andrew Norwell should immediately benefit Robinson. The former Alabama product also admits that things have slowed down now that he has a year of experience under his belt.

One of the things Robinson spent the most time on this off-season was adding upper body strength. Once training camp starts in late July, it won’t take very long to see how much Robinson has improved. Every day in practice he’ll be battling against Pro Bowlers Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on what to expect from Robinson this season:

“Year two, I have always said is where you should see a really good jump out of a player. Year one, they come in and it is a tough year usually for those players, meaning they have gone through school, they have gone through a season, they come out, they are preparing for the Combine, they go through the Combine – a player like Cam is going on all these different visits and meeting with all these different coaches. Then you get drafted and then you come in. It is a whirlwind that first year. Then you are thrown in and you are playing and you are starting. We were very happy with Cam. We really expect him to make a good jump this year. He has worked hard to do that. I am excited to see him out there.”



