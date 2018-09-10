Dante Fowler views AFC Championship game as coming out party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dante Fowler Jr. spent Sunday afternoon in front of a TV, while his teammates held off the New York Giants for a 20-15 win. The Jaguars defensive end was suspended for the season opener and returned to the team on Monday.

“It was painful with the pride I have for the game and the passion,” said Fowler of having to watch the game on TV. “It didn’t feel good not to be on the field but it made me realize what the team looks like when I’m not playing and I don’t want to put us in that situation ever again.”

Even without Fowler the Jaguars defense sacked Giants quarterback Eli Manning two times and hit him another six times.

Next up for Jacksonville is a rematch against the New England Patriots. When these two last met in January’s AFC Championship game the Jaguars were unable to hold on to a 10-point, fourth quarter lead.

Fowler spent most of that game in the Patriots backfield finishing with two sacks and three quarterback hits.

“Honestly I think that was my come out game and putting it all together,” said Fowler. “You guys were able to see how I was as a player, growing towards the end of the year. That was my come out game so I expect to go out there and be that same consistent player. I want to start this year where I left off last season.”

The challenge in facing the Patriots always starts with quarterback Tom Brady. Getting pressure on him is difficult because of how fast he gets rid of the ball. Fowler says that he can take some of what worked last January and apply that to this Sunday.

“The way I practiced that week,” said Fowler. “I prepared to a high level. I say that I want to be this elite guy a true professional and I feel like this is the week to do it, against perhaps the best quarterback to ever play.”

The Jaguars feel that any of their defensive lineman should win a one-on-one battle against an opposing team’s offensive lineman. Having Fowler back in the lineup gives them an opportunity to exploit those matchups.

“It’s going to be great,” said Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. “We’ve got Dante [Fowler], Lerentee [McCray]. We’ve got a whole defensive line with a great rotation. I feel like coach Hobby [Defensive line coach Marion Hobby] was doing a great job of rotating us and keeping us fresh. It will be a better match up for all of us now that he’s back."



