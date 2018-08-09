Dark skies don't cloud excitement for Jaguars 1st preseason game

Scott Lovelace (pictured second from the right) and his family drove from Nebraska to watch the Jaguars play the Saints at TIAA Bank Field Thursday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite the threat of storms early Thursday evening, Jaguars fans were ready to watch Jacksonville's first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

Thursday night will be the first time the Jaguars will play in the newly renamed TIAA Bank Field, and excitement was building as fans poured into the stadium ahead of the 7 p.m. kickoff.

Though it appeared the rain would be an issue, it held off for the most part and the rain didn't stop Jags fans from tailgating before the matchup.

Coming off on a bit of a high from last season's success, Jags fans were optimistic about how this season will turn out.

Scott Lovelace and his family even drove all the way from Lincoln, Nebraska, just to see the Jags take on the Saints in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.

The family has no real ties to Jacksonville, so News4Jax asked Lovelace, "Why the Jags?"

“I started off when I was a little kid -- just brand new team, ’95 when it came out," I was like, 'Oh, small team. I might as well pick it,'" Lovelace said. "(It's a) good team, starting to get bigger. I like it.”

As they counted down to kickoff, fans continued holding out hope that the weather wouldn't put too much of damper on the excitement.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.