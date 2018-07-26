Day 1: The first step

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Each day during training camp the News4Jax sports team will give you a wrap up of the day's activities.

Play of the Day

Blake Bortles dropped a perfect pass between two defenders into the outstretched hands of wide receiver Donte Moncrief for a long gain. Bortles and Moncrief have their lockers next to one another.

Rising Rookie

Third round pick Ronnie Harrison had an interception during 11-on-11 drills. The rookie safety drew positive reviews during the offseason form defensive coordinator Todd Wash, who said that Harrison's coverage skills were better than anticipated.

Position Battle

Head coach Doug Marrone said that they would work several players at right guard. A.J. Cann was the first to work with the first team, but may not be the last.

"We will put people in there. It is early in camp and you are going to have to perform. If you are not performing at a high level, we are going to look to put someone else in there," Marrone said.

Blake Report

Bortles was sharp while working against a defense that did not include Jalen Ramsey, who is away after the birth of his daughter. Bortles was pleased with the way the first day went, especially with the young receivers.

Quote of the Day

When asked if he has sack goals set for himself this year, defensive end Dante Fowler said, "Honestly, I don’t care about that. I doubled my sack total when I was coming off the bench, you know, the production, all that percentage. To see my productivity and that percentage, I had a pretty solid year. I really just want to get to the quarterback as much as I can."

What's Next

The Jaguars will practice at from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday. Admission is free but you must register in advance online at jaguars.com/trainingcamp.

