Jaguars training camp Day 2: The heat is on

Hot Hot Hot

Players caught a break from the Florida sun on Thursday. Clouds covered up the sun for most of the first day of training camp. That was not the case Friday. Temperatures were in the mid to low 90's and the on field temperate was closer to 110-115 degrees.

Play of the Day

While Jalen Ramsey is out the Jaguars have had Tyler Patmon filling in at cornerback. During one of the team drills quarterback Blake Bortles and wide receiver Donte Moncrief didn’t appear to be on the same page. Bortles’ pass was thrown slightly behind Moncrief and Patmon came up with what would have been a pick-6-interception.

Rising Rookie

On Thursday third round pick Ronnie Harrison had an interception during 11-on-11 drills. On Friday the rookie was once again in position to make big plays. Harrison had a couple of potential interceptions tip off his hands. After practice News4Jax caught up with the former Alabama safety, who said he’s in the right positions and he knows he has to come up with those plays.

Position Battle

Right now the Jaguars have a wide open competition for punt returner. This could end up being a job by committee. Shane Wynn, Marqise Lee, Rashad Greene, Jaydon Mickens and Dede Westbrook all fielded punts on Friday.

Up and down day for the receivers

Dropped passes were contagious on Friday. Dede Westbrook dropped a contested catch over the middle of the field that led to an interception by Telvin Smith. Keelan Cole and Marqise Lee also dropped catchable balls.

Donte Moncrief continues to make tough catches in traffic. He made a beautiful grab on the sideline that went for at least 20-yards.

Quote of the Day

Calais Campbell: “I think we are the hardest working team in the league. I know that’s a big statement but I believe it every day.”

What's Next

The Jaguars will practice from 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday. This practice session is open to Jaguars season ticket members only.

