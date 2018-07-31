Day 5: Ramsey returns to lightning, rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Day Five of Jaguars training camp included nearby lightning that sent the fans off the metal bleachers and away from the practice field, some light rain and the return of Jalen Ramsey.

Play of the day

During a red zone drill, Cody Kessler connected on a Dade pattern to the corner of the end zone with receiver Rashad Greene. Greene is fighting for what is likely the last wide receiver spot on the roster.

Rookie report

The Jaguars added former Gator DeAndre Goolsby to the roster. Goolsby, who went undrafted out of the University of Florida this spring, originally signed as a rookie free agent with the Detroit Lions before being waived on May 23. Goolsby, 6 feet 5 inches and weighs 240 pounds, is a native of Derby, Kansas.

Position battle

Linebacker Leon Jacobs has earned snaps with the first team defense at strong-side linebacker. The former Wisconsin Badger has impressed the coaches enough to get a look with the starters in base.

Quote of the day

After telling reporters that he has a deal with his girlfriend that he doesn't have to change diapers of his newborn daughter, Jalen Ramsey answered the question about how he struck that bargain saying, "My gir is dope as hell."

What's next

The Jaguars continue camp Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.



