Day 8: A few moments for the offense, plenty from the defense in stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - 15,245 fans watched the Jaguars practice inside TIAA Bank Field on Family Night. The practice saw plenty of great plays from the defense and a few from the offense, including a Blake Bortles to Dede Westbrook touchdown pass to end the final session, a two-minute drill. Westbrook beat A.J. Bouye on the play.

Play of the Day

During an 11-on-11 drill, Corey Grant busted off a 70-yard touchdown run. Grant is one of the fastest players on the Jaguars roster, but he was almost caught by Jalen Myrick, who, like Grant, ran sub 4.3 in the 40-yard dash at the combine.

Rookie Report.

Rookie punter Logan Cooke dropped three punts inside the 10-yard line, including one that was covered at the 1. Cooke had three punts of over 60 yards during the session.

Position Battle

With Calias Campbell not practicing, first round pick Taven Bryan took the lion's share of snaps with the first team. It's not really a position battle, but Bryan is showing that he can be an option to provide depth along the line.

Quote of the Day

Malik Jackson on Bryan's development during the rookie's first camp: "He's opening up a lot more. He is learning a lot. He has me, Calais (Campbell). Marcel Dareus, Abry Jones, who can show him how to do a bunch of moves and he's learning. He's still rough around the edges. He's still drinking Similac, but he's he's growing up."

What's Next

The Jaguars have a day off off from practice on Saturday. They return to the practice fields on Sunday. The remaining practices of training camp are closed to the public. The Jaguars host the Saints in the preseason opener Thursday.





Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.