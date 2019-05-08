Nick Foles has made early impression on Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars recently began phase two of their off-season workout program. Wide receiver Dede Westbrook spent Tuesday afternoon giving back to the community.

Westbrook provided meals and haircuts for residents of the Salvation Army in LaVilla. This is an effort that is special to Westbrook’s heart. Throughout the year he holds similar events through his Go Crazy Foundation.

“Sometimes there are people out here who feel like people don’t care about them,” said Westbrook. “They’re having a hard time with their families and different things that are going on behind closed doors. I wanted to show them that there are people that care about them.”

To the human eye it’s clear that Westbrook has been in the weight room this off-season. He mentioned that he’s gained 10 pounds since the end of last season. Thanks in large part to a healthy serving of his moms cooking.

Although the off-season program is voluntary it’s provided an opportunity for Westbrook to build a connection with quarterback Nick Foles.

“We’ve been trying to get the timing down,” said Westbrook of Foles. “Even if we mess up on a route he’ll say Dede come back and let’s get this right. He’s a perfectionist. I love that about him. I feel like I’m a perfectionist as well. The chemistry is going to be there and it’s going to be good.”

One of the reasons the Jaguars pursued Foles as their No. 1 off-season priority is because of his Super Bowl MVP pedigree. Having a guy in the huddle who has those type of credentials gives Foles instant credibility according to Westbrook.

“He’s already taken a leadership role. He’s been telling us different things to do and obviously we’re going to listen because he’s been to the Super Bowl. He knows exactly what that environment looks like and what it takes to get there. Given that he’s been there and also won the MVP, whatever he says is extremely valuable.”



