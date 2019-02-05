Deion Sanders offers advice to Jalen Ramsey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Deion Sanders is arguably one of the best if not the best cornerback to ever play in the NFL. Sanders was never shy about expressing his greatness. He backed it up with his play on the field.

Jalen Ramsey has made two Pro Bowl appearances in his first three NFL seasons. The Jaguars cornerback is also very outspoken. Last offseason he called out several players in a GQ article.

Sanders and Ramsey both attended Florida State and the two have developed a big brother, little brother relationship. While they both are known for talking trash, Sanders recently explained out how he would like Ramsey to approach that part of his game in a different way.

Towards the end of last season Ramsey toned down some of his trash talking. Part of that has to do with the Jaguars 5-11 record. We will have to wait and see what 2.0 has in store for year No. 4.

