Die-hard Jaguars fans plan trip to Pittsburgh and back in 36 hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A group of die-hard Jaguars fans is about to show just how “die-hard” they are for the hometown team.

Around 100 fans are planning to pack two tour buses Saturday night and make the drive to Pittsburgh by game time Sunday afternoon.

The Jaguars and Steelers kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday in an AFC Divisional Round playoff game.

And that’s only half of the group's fast-paced journey.

The group plans to have their two chartered buses back in Jacksonville by 8 a.m. Monday.

That means a 36-hour trip with 28 hours of driving.

“We’ve got three bus drivers that are going to keep switching back and forth,” David Mendenhall said. “They’ll sleep during the game.”

The buses have bathrooms, TVs and Wi-Fi, but that doesn't mean some of the fans aren't willing to get creative.

“I mean, there’s always bottles,” Samuel Clermont said. “I’m kidding.”

The group set up a deal with EverBank Field to park their cars in the stadium lot so they’re safe until the group returns Monday.

For those who'd rather not take the bus, there are other options to make it up north, but air travel ticket prices are going up quickly.

Round-trip flights to Pittsburgh out of Jacksonville and Orlando ranged from $500-700 on the cheap side Thursday. That’s why the fans who signed up see the bus option as a good deal, despite the cramped conditions.

Some of the fans who signed up for the bus trip, which costs $180, told News4Jax they wouldn’t miss the chance to follow their team.

“We’re big Jaguars fans. Love our team. Love our city. Do anything for these guys,” Mendenhall said.

The group will join an even larger group of fans when they get to Pittsburgh.

Sack the Steelers

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry wants Jaguars fans to take part in a citywide “Sack the Steelers Send-off” Friday afternoon.

Fans can write well-wishes on a send-off banner at City Hall and share their team spirit with City Council members, Jaxson de Ville, THE ROAR of the Jaguars and Jax Pack from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Fans can also stop by City Hall to view the game ball, designated by Coach Doug Marrone, from the Jaguars’ 10-3 win over the Buffalo Bills in the team’s first home playoff victory since 1999.

Everyone is encouraged to wear Jaguars gear on Friday to show their pride and support for the hometown team.

