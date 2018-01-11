Do you love the Jaguars as much as this family?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville couple told News4Jax they are so committed to the Jaguars that they are flying with their 4-year-old and 4-month-old to Pittsburgh to root for their team Sunday.

Jacksonville takes on the Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Heinz Field.

For the Rodriguez family, cheering for the Jaguars is about more than just supporting a football team.

Jerry Rodriguez works at STRATA Clothing, which is less than a half-mile from EverBank Field, making the home of the Jaguars the backdrop to his shop.

Rodriguez, who married his wife live on The Morning Show in 2014, is a huge Jags fan, and even has wide receiver Allen Robinson as a client.

Rodriguez also provides parking and tailgating at his business for Jaguars home games.

Now the Rodriguez family is ready to continue doing all they can to show some love to the Jags.

Rodriguez didn't hesitate to buy tickets -- at about $120 a pop -- for Sunday's Divisional Round playoff game after the Jags locked up a Wild Card win over the Bills last week.

The family is leaving Friday and coming back Monday, but they are flying from JAX to Cleveland and driving from there because flights from JAX to Pittsburgh were $650 per person. Flying to Cleveland was only $185 per person, plus $10 a day for a rental car.

Rodriguez said it will be well worth it, especially if the Jaguars pull out the “W” -- which he believes they can.

“We've already beat them once this season, so I think the only obstacle will be the weather,” Rodriguez said. “I know there is going to be a ton of Pittsburgh fans with it being their home field, so it's just us going there to try to add support and let them know we want to win.”

Rodriguez said despite the cold weather anticipated for Sunday, his son -- a big-time fan of rookie running back Leonard Fournette -- can't wait to get to Pennsylvania.

“He's been asking me every day since Sunday, are we going to Pittsburgh today? So, he's excited,” Rodriguez said. “The way we looked at it is like, 'Cool, this is an experience for all of us.' Our son can go to a playoff game for the Jags. He was born here. He loves the Jags, and we are kind of just making it a family trip, so it's going to be a good time.”

