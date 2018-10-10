Does Jamaal Charles still have something in the tank?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars hope they can turn back the clock with their newest running back.

In a six-season stretch from 2009-2014, Jamaal Charles recorded five 1,000-yard seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. For the last two years, he fought injuries and managed only 336 yards rushing for the Chiefs and Denver Broncos.

Charles, 31, practiced with the Jaguars for the first time Wednesday as they continued preparations for Sunday's game in Charles' home state against the Dallas Cowboys.

"I'm definitely going to get my mind prepared for whatever is up for the challenge," Charles said. "I'm here. I'm in uniform. Whatever coach asks me to do, I'm just here to contribute and make plays."

Charles showed his teammates a little taste of the old magic in practice Wednesday.

"We came out in the flat and I was going to tag off on him and he hit me with a little step and I said 'OK, OK,'" linebacker Telvin Smith said. "It was good to see him get out there and have that step. We're just ready to see that on Sunday."

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Charles will be used in a supporting role with Leonard Fournette and Cory Grant out. T.J. Yeldon will be the primary ball carrier until Fournette returns.

"He has a track record, but you want to be able to make sure about his production," Marrone said of Charles Wednesday. "He looked to be the part the other day when we were working him out."

Charles said that he had been contacted by the New Orleans Saints and Washington Redskins previously, but chose Jacksonville.

"I feel like they have a contending team and I was happy when they called," Charles said. "I want to win a Super Bowl. That is why I kept my options open, because I did want to win. I want to win a Super Bowl and they have a good chance to do that, so I came here to contribute."

