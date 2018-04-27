Enemy Intel: Keeping an eye on AFC South in 2018 NFL Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Last season the Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South division for the first time. Let’s take a look at what the other teams in the division are doing in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Pick No. 6: Indianapolis Colts – Quenton Nelson G Notre Dame

In time the Colts expect Andrew Luck to be healthy enough to play. They added Nelson to make sure their franchise quarterback stays upright. He’s 6’5” and 325 pounds. Last season he was a 1st team AP All-American. Nelson is largely regarded as one of the top offensive lineman in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Pick No. 22: Tennessee Titans traded up to 22 from 25 to select LB Rashaan Evans – Alabama

Evans is listed at just a shade under 6’2” and weighs 230 pounds. In addition to 57 tackles he also had five sacks in his senior year at Alabama. Evans is a middle linebacker with the speed to play from sideline to sideline. On most boards he was either the No. 3 or No. 4 ranked inside linebacker.

The Houston Texans don't have a first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.