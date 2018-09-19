Enter to win 4 Jaguars tickets from Leonard Fournette

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - How'd you like to take your family and friends to a Jaguars game at TIAA Bank Field free of charge? Leonard Fournette has you covered.

Fournette, 23, is holding a giveaway as part of his brand new "In It To Win It" campaign and you could win four tickets to the Sept. 30 game against the Jets.

Here's how to enter for a chance to win: visit the running back's official website, submit your name, email, Instagram handle, date of birth and address.

It probably wouldn't hurt to follow Fournette on Instagram and Twitter.

