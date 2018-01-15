Fans welcome victorious Jaguars home to EverBank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars' charter flight home from Pittsburgh flew over thousands of fans gathered Sunday night at EverBank Field. With no public viewing area to see the team arrive at the airport, the city opened the station for people to greet the returning players.

Sports complex lots opened with free parking and the gates opened at 6:30 p.m. The team was expected to arrive about 9 p.m., but buses carrying the players from the airport actually pulled into the stadium nearly an hour later.

The ROAR, Jaxson de Ville and D-Line accompanied the team onto the field, then coaches and players addressed the crowd from the field.

Temperatures dropping into the upper 30s didn't discourage the crowd as continued to cheer on their team well past 10 p.m.

