Fake tickets don't stop Jaguars fans from seeing win over Steelers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A group of Jacksonville Jaguars fans made the long trip to Pittsburgh for the game against the Steelers, only to learn after they arrived that the playoff tickets they bought were fake.

But that was the least of their worries. The fans also got stranded when their car broke down out of state.

The Jaguars fans, however, were able to overcome the odds, just as the team did in the 45-42 upset over the Steelers.

The group of friends made the 14-hour drive from Jacksonville to Pittsburgh without a hitch, but the problems began when they got to Heinz Field.

"Going to the game, we were just so ready, so excited," Jags fan Andy Quach said. "And then, once we got up to the ticket counter, we realized they were fake and that moment, all of our hearts just dropped."

The fans said they bought their tickets through an auction website called viagogo for $140 each.

"When they scanned it, it just said 'refund,' and we didn't know what that meant," Jaguars fan Merrick Dijorio said. "We thought it was sold out at the time, so we were just devastated."

The tickets they received from the site looked authentic but, upon closer inspection, the letters and numbers overlap each other.

“Immediately, we went from being terrified and just disappointed, then into action mode. 'We got to get tickets. We drove 14 hours, all the way here. We got to get into this game,'" Quach said.

Luckily, the group found $40 tickets through NFL Ticket Exchange and got in to the game.

But little did they know that the fake tickets would be the least of their worries. Unfortunately, their car broke down halfway home, leaving them stranded in West Virginia.

"We made the decision to call a junkyard," Jaguars fan Christian Lynch said. "(I) sold my car to a junkyard for $200."

They hopped aboard a Greyhound bus and finally made it back to DUUUVALL on Tuesday evening, with unforgettable memories and a lesson learned.

"If you're going to get tickets, I advise you guys (to use) NFL Ticket Exchange, StubHub or Ticketmaster," Quach said. "Go with the names you trust."

Viagogo.com apologized to the group of friends for the fake tickets, and told them they would be reimbursed.

According to the Better Business Bureau, fans should avoid buying tickets from an unverified source. When purchasing through a ticker broker, the BBB advises that fans check VerifiedTicketSource.com to make sure the broker is a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers

