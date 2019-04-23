Fan information for annual Jaguars draft party

Jaguars fans can celebrate the newest additions to the team beginning with Thursday night’s Pet Paradise DUUUVAL Draft Night presented by PRI Productions at Daily’s Place. The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the draft with seven picks, including the 7th overall selection.

The free fan event will feature on-stage appearances by active players and alumni including DL Calais Campbell and former LT Tony Boselli, the franchise’s first-ever draft pick 25 seasons ago. Fans can then watch NFL Network coverage of the first round of the NFL Draft at 8 p.m. in the amphitheater. Advanced registration is required at www.jaguars.com/draftnight. All Draft Night tickets will be delivered via mobile device. Free parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis in Lots J, M, N, C and E. Entry to the event begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be accessible though Gates 1 and 4.



Two Jaguars alumni will head to Nashville to announce Jacksonville’s selections in the second and third rounds. Jacksonville’s second-round selection (38th overall) will be announced by former Jaguars LB Kevin Hardy, a first-round pick in 1996. Hardy had 28.5 career sacks in six seasons with the team, which is tied for fifth in franchise history. Former Jaguars K Josh Scobee, the franchise’s all-time leading scorer with 1,022 career points, will announce one of the Jaguars’ third-round picks (69th or 98th overall).



Day 3 of the NFL Draft annually features round-by-round picks from unique locations around the country and across the globe. London will once again play a starring role in the NFL Draft as Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook will announce the Jaguars’ fourth-round pick (109th overall) from the U.K. alongside Rishi Kohli, the Jaguars U.K. winner of the “You Make the Pick” sweepstakes presented by Lycamobile. The Jaguars have committed to playing one home game each year in London through 2020 and will play AFC South division rival Houston on Nov. 3, 2019 at Wembley Stadium.

The Jaguars’ sixth-round selection (178th overall) will be announced live from TIAA Bank Field at the Axalta Spas in a pool party featuring Jaguars fans and Jaxson de Ville. Jaguars fan and local Jacksonville resident David Yarborough, who won this year’s “You Make the Pick” sweepstakes presented by P&G, will make the official announcement.

