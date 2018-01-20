Feel the teal with Dick's Wings' new brew

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A local bar is helping Jaguars fans feel the teal for the AFC Championship this weekend.

Fans can find teal beer -- yes, you read that right -- at Dick's Wing's in the Lakewood area while cheering on the Jags as they take on the New England Patriots Sunday.

Restaurant owner Ken Elmore has kegs full of the special teal beer on tap.

"Beer brewed for Sacksonville, right?" Elmore said.

Elmore said this is the first time the restaurant has done something like this, so it had to be special for the crowd expected to come in to watch the game.

"I'll tell you it's been packed out here for the past two Sundays and this Sunday will not be any different," Elmore said. "You know, Dick's Wings is the official wings of the Jaguars and so we expect a full house."

The tasty teal beer will be served at Dick's Wings for a limited time, so be sure to stop by a grab a pint to feel the teal.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.