Fournette ejected in 3rd quarter after brawl with Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was ejected from Sunday's game against the Bills late in the third quarter after a brawl broke out between the two teams.

The brawl followed a pass from Blake Bortles to Donte Moncrief that was initially ruled a touchdown, but later overturned. Moncrief and and Bills' cornerback Levi Wallace both were holding on to the ball when Moncrief landed near the goal line. After the touchdown was called, neither would let loose of the ball.

Tempers then flared. While Moncrief and Wallace continued to battle for the ball while on the ground, Leonard Fournette, who had run 18 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns in the game, ran to aid teammates who were pushing and shoving with the Bills. Fournette and Lawson then exchanged blows, with Lawson taking Fournette's helmet off during the melee.

LISTEN | Mark Brunell calls Fournette's actions 'selfish, unacceptable'

Fournette and Lawson were both ejected and continued jawing into the tunnel leading to the locker rooms.

Moments later, the Jaguars had another touchdown wiped out, this time due to a penalty. A screen pass to wide receiver Dede Westbrook was reversed on a holding call. The Jaguars settled for a field goal attempt, but Josh Lambo missed for the first time this year on a field goal attempt under 50 yards.

In the end, it was yet another loss for the Jaguars. The Bills beat the Jags 24-21. This marks the seventh straight loss in a row for the Jaguars.

