Fournette listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. Patriots

Leonard Fournette runs with the ball against Janoris Jenkins of the New York Giants in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Leonard Fournette was listed as questionable on the Jaguars injury report in advance of Sunday's home opener against New England.

Fournette injured his hamstring during Sunday's season-opening win over the Giants.

"He had a good day yesterday. That’s encouraging," Jaguars' head coach Doug Marrone said Friday. "Today, we just wanted to make sure we got a good lift and everything in and get him ready, see how he’s going to be this afternoon when we talk to him and work him out.”

Marrone said that the decision whether to play Fournette could be a game-time decision.

Marrone also said that if Fournette plays, he will not be limited.

"If he’s ready to go out there, he’ll be a full go," Marrone said. "If he’s good this afternoon, we’ll test him now. If he’s feeling a little sore, we’ll wait and test him tomorrow or Sunday. We’re just working through it.”

Marrone also said that Fournette was working hard to get back to being ready for the game; the most anticipated regular season game in Jacksonville in two decades.

"He has been heavily involved and really paying attention," Marrone said. "Obviously, we have meetings and everything is on tape. He has everything, so he’ll be ready to go.”

