Fournette out, Campbell in for Jaguars against Patriots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Leonard Fournette is officially inactive for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. The Jaguars running back didn’t practice this week after injuring his hamstring in last Sunday’s season opener against the New York Giants.

This is a situation where the Jaguars felt it was too early in the season to risk playing Fournette. Hamstrings are tricky injuries and if Fournette were to cause even more damage he could be out of the lineup anywhere between four to six weeks.

Without Fournette the Jaguars will start T.J. Yeldon at running back. Corey Grant and Brandon Wilds will also get their opportunities against New England.

Calais Campbell was a surprise addition to the Jaguars injury report on Sunday. Due to a knee injury he was listed as questionable but will play against the Patriots.

The rest of the Jaguars inactive list for Sunday is as follows:

LB Leon Jacobs

DT Eli Ankou

OL Chris Reed

OL Josh Walker

OL Will Richardson Jr.

DE Dawuane Smoot

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.