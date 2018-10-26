Fournette out for London game against Eagles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette made the trip to London but he won’t be playing against the Eagles. Fournette has only played in two games this season due to a lingering hamstring injury.

The hope is that he’s able to return after Jacksonville’s Week Nine bye.

Without Fournette the Jaguars haven’t been able to run the ball. Jacksonville is the only team in the NFL without a 60-plus-yard single-game rusher this season.

In addition to Fournette the Jaguars will also be without cornerbacks A.J. Bouye (calf) and Tyler Patmon (neck) on Sunday against the Eagles. Bouye and Patmon didn’t travel with the team to London.

A toe injury has kept cornerback D.J. Hayden on the sidelines since Week Two against the Patriots. He’s listed as doubtful for Sunday. If Hayden doesn’t play the Jaguars will be left with Jalen Ramsey and an unexperienced trio of rookie corners. Between them they have a total of four regular season snaps.

