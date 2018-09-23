Leonard Fournette, 2 other starters out for Titans game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will not play Sunday in the game against the Titans due to a hamstring injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Although Fournette is out for today's game, he said Thursday his hamstring has improved since last week.

The second-year running back missed the Jaguars’ 31-20 victory over the New England Patriots Sunday too.

Fournette, who rushed for 41 yards on nine carries before sustaining his hamstring injury late in the first half of a week 1 victory over the New York Giants, has practiced limited Wednesday and Thursday this week and received treatment each morning.

Other players listed as inactive include starting right guard A.J. Cann and nickle corner D.J. Hayden. Also inactive for today's game: wide receiver Rashad Greene, defensive tackle Eli Ankou, offensive lineman Will Richardson and defensive end Dawuane Smoot. Chris Reed will start at right guard in place of Cann. Tyler Patmon and Ronnie Harrison are expected to fill the role at nickle.

The Jaguars take on the Titans. Kickoff at 1 p.m.

