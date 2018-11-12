5-game losing streak getting to Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nobody likes losing. Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey absolutely despises it.

For a refresher here it was happened during Ramsey's rookie season. At the time Jacksonville had a 2-8 record.

Jalen Ramsey called #Lions QB Matthew Stafford “straight but not the best QB.”



Golden Tate fired back yesterday:



Tate: When's the last time they played us?"



Reporter: 2 yrs ago.



Tate: What happened?



Reporter: DET won & Ramsey was crying on the bench. pic.twitter.com/IfkBO2GDYi — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) August 16, 2018

Sunday's loss was the Jaguars fifth in a row and dropped their record to 3-6.

This was a team that entered this season with the expectation of competing for a Super Bowl. Now even making the playoffs would be a small miracle.

The Jaguars defense gave up 29 points in the first half of Sunday's game against the Colts. Some adjustments were made at halftime and Jacksonville shut out Indianapolis in the second half. But it wasn't enough.

"That's how we were feeling before the game," said Ramsey following the game when asked if he felt the Jaguars were playing to save their season in the second half of Sunday's game. "I mean we really wanted to win out, we wanted to win every game from here out."

Several players inside the Jaguars locker room promised that the team would stick together during this difficult stretch.

Perhaps sleeping on the loss got to Ramsey. Here's what he tweeted Monday morning.

When I’m gone from here, y’all gone miss me. I ain’t even trippin lol — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 12, 2018

